Forecast: Wind advisory posted, more gusty winds expected for Thanksgiving

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:21 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strengthening high pressure to the north will generate breezy to strong trade winds into Tuesday. Brief passing showers are expected mainly over windward and mountain areas. The current wind advisory was extended in time through 6 PM HST Monday. The wind advisory was also expanded in coverage to include new areas in Maui County and portions of Oahu. A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Wednesday night through Thanksgiving Day, delivering a period of showers for all islands, followed by another round of strong and gusty northeast winds that will ease by next weekend. These strong northeast winds will likely exceed our wind advisory thresholds and create problems.

Currently, a long-period northwest swell is continuing to build across the islands and will peak just below advisory level heights today. The peak of this swell could reach warning levels and it could coincide with the spring high tide during the early morning hours Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will see a steady rise during the next few days as the trades strengthen.

