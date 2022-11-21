Tributes
Expect locally windy trades, but even stronger winds possible for Thanksgiving Day

Very strong winds and warning-level surf are possible in the coming week.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Strengthening high pressure to the north will produce locally strong east-northwest trade winds into Tuesday, with passing showers focused on windward and mauka areas. Some of those showers may be pushed briefly leeward.

FIRST ALERT: We’re continuing to track a cold front that will sweep down the island chain, starting Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. This front will bring a brief period of showers to most areas, but we are closely watching for the possibility of very strong NE winds following the frontal passage. We’ll know more within the next day or so, and we’ll alert you as the forecast becomes clearer.

With the current forecast, winds are expected to ease a bit Thursday night into the weekend as a Kona low forms to the northeast and the high rapidly weakens, with light winds a possibility for Sunday.

In surf, a long-period northwest swell is expected to peak overnight into Monday just below high surf advisory levels for north and west shores. Surf along east shores will be rising, thanks to the strong trades upwind. South shores will see minimal wave action for the foreseeable future.

FIRST ALERT SURF: A large north-northwest swell could peak near high surf warning levels Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. This swell will coincide with the peak high tides for the month, with the potential for large wave runups along north-facing shorelines, including over roadways that are close to shore, mainly Thursday and Friday morning.

For mariners, a gale warning is posted overnight for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels, with a small craft advisory for remaining Hawaiian coastal waters.

