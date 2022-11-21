Adopt a Family: Single mother starts new life after surviving domestic violence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Regine Supnet flew to Honolulu seven years ago from the Philippines, she had never been on a plane.

“It was so fun. Like, I’m pregnant that time,” she said.

She couldn’t speak English and didn’t know anyone except her then-husband and his family, but she was excited.

The couple had two children -- Ronnel Jr. and Trisha -- and enjoyed their new life in Hawaii.

But a few years ago, Supnet says everything changed after her husband lost his job.

“He does drugs and is abusive,” she said.

Supnet says one time when he was high, he tried to cut her ears. She lived in constant fear.

“Drugs can kill family,” she said.

The final straw came in 2020, when her daughter accidently drank a bottle filled with meth.

“He put it in a bottle. And she is two years old at that time. And of course, a baby doesn’t know what to do, she drink it,” Supnet said. “I called the ambulance and go to the hospital and then the doctor said your daughter almost died because of this.”

It was the wake-up call she needed.

Her now ex-husband was arrested and the court system referred Supnet to the Domestic Violence Action Center.

“It’s harder for immigrants because they don’t have family support here. They don’t know the system here in America. So they are under the control of whoever petition for them to be able to come to America,” said DVAC housing manager Lydia Pavon.

With the support of DVAC and the state, Supnet found a safe place to live with her children, now 5 and 7.

That kindness -- and her Christian faith -- gave her the courage to push through.

“I don’t want my kids to be like that situation again. So yes, protecting them from any harm,” she said.

Now Supnet is sharing her story to help other domestic violence survivors.

“Don’t ever ever give up. Put God in the center of your life. And it makes everything okay,” she said. “I’m in a better place now. I’m so happy.”

Every year, Hawaii News Now partners with Helping Hands Hawaii’s Adopt a Family Program to help families in need during the holiday season.

Supnet and her family are happy to receive clothing, shoes and toys for the kids-- Ronnel Jr. likes Minecraft and Trisha likes Frozen.

To adopt them, contact Helping Hands Hawaii at (808) 440-3800 and aaf@helpinghandshawaii.org and use the family code: DVAC-05.

