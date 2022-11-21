Activists serves Navy eviction notice on 1 year anniversary of Red Hill fuel spill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marks one year since the fuel leak on Red Hill that sickened hundreds of families and people aren’t letting the public forget.

Over a dozen activists gathered Sunday morning to make their voices heard and serve an eviction notice at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

Standing side by side with signs in the air, dozens sang as they walked toward the Makalapa Gate.

Native Hawaiian Activist Healani Sonoda-Pale served the eviction notice to military police at the gate who did not accept the notice.

So, Sonoda-Pale left the giant eviction notice at the gate.

“The way they reacted today was what we expected them to [do],” said Sonoda-Pale. “They overreacted to peaceful water protectors, we are not the ones that poisoned families -- they are.”

“The eviction notice is really to show how fed up we are with the inaction by the Navy,” said Native Hawaiian Activist, Bronson Adama. Before heading to the gate, the activists hopped on buses and headed to the NEX in Pearl Harbor. They passed out brochures, coupons, and ice cream to families.

Elton Garner, a retired Naval Chief used to live on Red Hill.

He’s heard the health concerns from fellow Navy friends.

“This is a real issue,” said Garner. “It’s something that real people have to deal with health problems, stuff like that.”

However, he doesn’t believe an eviction notice is the answer.

“Because in order to do that you’re going to hurt other community members,” said Garner. “So, with that being said, though, I think that message of people not being heard needs to be heard.”

On this same day, attorneys representing about 800 people affected by the Navy’s Red Hill Water contamination released a video of their clients sharing their stories and explaining why they’re pursuing a claim.

“I think it’s important to recognize that we’re not anti-security, right?,” said Baehr. “It’s important that we have a strong military, and it is important, therefore, for our military to be healthy.”

“And it’s important for the government to take care of our military so this is an opportunity for the government to make it right.”

Both the Navy and DOH have deemed the water safe after the flushing and filtering process.

The Red Hill shaft that got contaminated with jet fuel is no longer supplying water to Pearl Harbor and its naval communities.

The water comes from the Waiawa shaft.

The Navy plans to update the media at a press conference Monday afternoon at 1.

