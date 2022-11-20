Rescue crews respond to crash on H-1 Freeway near Aiea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews are responding to a crash on the H-1 freeway headed eastbound Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Kaonohi Overpass in Aiea.

Honolulu police, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department are on scene.

It appears three lanes are closed, slowing traffic in the area.

No word on the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

