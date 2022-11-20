Tributes
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting

Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a nightclub.(Source: KKTV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:46 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado left five people dead and 18 wounded late Saturday night and a suspect was in custody, police said.

Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department said police received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m.

Castro said there was one suspect who was injured and was being treated. She said it was not immediately clear whether he had been shot by officers. She said the FBI was on the scene and assisting in the case.

The police department tweeted that it planned an 8 a.m. news conference at its operations center.

Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub that features a “Drag Diva Drag Show” on Saturdays, according to its website.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club posted on its Facebook page. It said its prayers were with victims and families, and “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately known but it brought back memories of the 2016 massacre at the the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that killed 49 people. And it occurred in a state that has experienced several notorious mass killings, including at Columbine High School, a movie theater in a Denver suburb in 2012 and a Boulder supermarket last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

