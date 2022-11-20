Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Man finds $47,000 medieval ring with metal detector

A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.
A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.(Noonans)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:47 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A medieval wedding ring could fetch tens of thousands of dollars when someone says “I do” at an auction this month.

A British man recently found a near-perfect gold ring from the 14th century in a field using his metal detector.

Historians think it was given to a wealthy bride by her husband in 1388.

The ring bears a French inscription which translates to “I hold your faith, hold mine.”

Experts think it could be worth as much as $47,000 when it’s auctioned off on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Island man asks for forgiveness after urinating on Mauna Kea summit, posting it on social...
Man apologizes after ‘disrespectful’ video he posted atop Mauna Kea starts uproar
Rescue crews responding to crash on H-1 Freeway heading eastbound on Saturday afternoon.
Rescue crews respond to crash, overturned vehicle on H-1 Freeway near Aiea
File photo of police lights
2 seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on H-1 freeway
Honolulu police need help identifying to men accused of damaging two rail cars last month.
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
Starting next week, the tax director said they're going to have a contact system for taxpayers...
If you haven’t received your state tax rebate yet, this might be why

Latest News

If you see a silver BMW with no safety sticker and a license plate WRY372, call police or crime...
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Brenden Gleeson and Colin Farrell
Terry Hunter reviews THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN