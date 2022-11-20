Tributes
Locally strong trade winds, but more stable conditions for Sunday

The First Alert Forecast includes the possibility of very strong northeast winds for Thanksgiving Day.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gusty winds are expected for Sunday, with a wind advisory issued for the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, and most of Maui and Hawaii Island. Winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour will be possible for most of the state.

While the winds are increasing, the chance of rain will decrease as more stable conditions move in. Any showers that develop will be mainly for windward and mauka areas during the late nights and early mornings through Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions are possible for Thanksgiving Day as a cold front moves through the islands, bringing stronger and cooler northeast winds. There’s still some uncertainty over how strong the winds will get, but expect, at the very least, rather gusty and wet weather for the holiday.

There’s also a First Alert for surf, as the same storm system could generate a large swell that will coincide with the highest tides of the month. The combination could bring large wave run-ups that could wash over low-lying north-facing shorelines on Thanksgiving morning and again Friday morning.

For Sunday’s surf, a new west-northwest swell will rise through the day Sunday, peaking Sunday night into Monday close to high surf advisory levels for north and west shores. East shores will continue to see rough and choppy waves generated by the strong trades, with small surf declining for south shores.

Breezy trades, fewer showers to start the week

