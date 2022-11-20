Kapilina Beach Homes residents report water issues, one year since Red Hill fuel leak

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a year since a leak in the U.S. Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility contaminated a water system that serves about 93,000 people on Oahu.

Despite reassurances from military leaders, residents in one Ewa Beach community say they’re still suffering the effects.

Volunteers, the Oahu Water Protectors and members of the Shut Down Red Hill Coalition give out bottled water to residents of Kapilina Beach Homes once a month to help families still hurting from the Red Hill fuel leak.

Former resident Xavier Bonilla moved to Los Angeles earlier this year after his son nearly died after using contaminated water.

“His body was it looked like he had a really bad sunburn where the skin was fully raised and red and then his throat was closing,” he said. “It’s been a year of horror and it’s been a year of just trying to find our normalcy in our lives again, you know, when I moved out It took months for skin problems to go away.”

While the Navy has said the system is safe, many residents don’t trust the water.

“There are still areas where people are still getting film on their water a sheet, or they have some smell or they’re still suffering various symptoms,” activist Hanaloa Helela said.

“I’m so happy that they’re willing to take volunteers and do what needs to be done because we don’t have the help from the people that unfortunately seem to have contaminated the water in the first place,” resident Jyen-Ai Jones said.

Military officials say they’re expediting the safe defueling of the facility, targeting July 2024 for completion.

Activitists feel that’s too long and are holding protests this weekend calling for an immediate shutdown and more help for families.

“I just really hope that the Navy you know, really does do what they say. They keep claiming they’re good stewards of the land but they haven’t shown that,” Bonilla said.

On Friday, Joint Task Force-Red Hill hosted the first meeting of the Defueling Information Sharing Forum -- a group of about a dozen local officials and elected leaders tasked with communicating community concerns with military leaders.

“For the first time, since this crisis happened, the military leadership has come forward and said, We want to take proactive steps to get feedback from a diverse group of local perspectives, you know, so that we can communicate more effectively,” said Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, one of the forum members.

Keohokalole says any dialogue with the military is a good first step

“They said the things that they have been unwilling to say for a long time, which is that they understand they need to build trust going forward,” he said.

The next forum meeting is planned for January.

On Sunday, demonstrators will hold a convoy starting at 11:30 a.m. at Pearlridge Mall, with an initial stop at the Navy Exchange Center and culminating at Makalapa Gate.

