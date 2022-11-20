Crash shuts down multiple lanes of the H-1 eastbound near Waimalu
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:16 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multiple-vehicle crash shut down at least four lanes of the H-1 Freeway eastbound Sunday, officials said.
The crash was first reported just before 12:30 p.m. near the Waimalu off.
Traffic in the area was heavy, backing up past the H-1, H-2 merge.
It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved or if there were any serious injuries.
Drivers are urged to take alternative routes if possible, and to expect slow-downs.
