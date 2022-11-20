Brush fire closes roads in Pahala on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers are alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road were closed sometime before 1:45 p.m.

Police are rerouting drivers onto Kamani Street as an alternate route.

Right now, it’s unclear how many acres have burned, however windy conditions are likely making firefighting operations challenging for crews.

No evacuations of homes have been ordered.

This story may be updated.

