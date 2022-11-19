Topic of housing solution conference: Lessons Hawaii can learn from Finland

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A conference hosted by Partners in Care, Bridging the Gap, and Hawaii Housing Affordability Coalition takes a different approach to tackling housing in Hawaii.

Organizers said the Saturday event includes various forums and workshops on how Hawaii can adopt a “Housing First” approach to provide housing for all.

The conference features speakers from Finland and Hawaii. Housing and development experts from Finland will weigh in on best approaches to tackle housing insecurity.

According to the organizers, Hawaii has the highest housing costs in the nation, with growing gaps between income and rent costs leading to some of the nation’s highest rates of homelessness and out-migration.

They added that over recent decades, Finland, in comparison, has virtually eliminated street homelessness, and reduced housing costs for all its residents.

The conference is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the University of Hawaii at Manoa Campus Center.

It costs $25 to attend.

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

