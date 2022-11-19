Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Prosecutors say high court ruling will make streets safer, but others expect more legal wrangling

Law enforcement officials say the state Supreme Court ruling will make streets safer, others...
Law enforcement officials say the state Supreme Court ruling will make streets safer, others expect legal challenges will be filed in the federal courts.(none)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors and law enforcement are breathing easier now that they can keep people charged with serious crimes in custody for up to 60 days.

But some expect even more legal challenges following a new state Supreme Court ruling.

Law enforcement officials say the state Supreme Court ruling in the DeAngelo case will make Oahu’s streets safer while others expect legal challenges in the federal courts.

New state Supreme Court ruling aims to keep felony defendants behind bars

On Thursday, the high court upheld the 60-day holds on people charged with serious crimes by criminal complaint, tossing Pearl City murder suspect Scott DeAngelo’s appeal.

The ruling addressed some of the chaos created by a previous high court ruling that required all serious felonies be heard by a grand jury.

“We would have had a crisis if it had gone the other way,” said city Prosecutor Steve Alm.

“We still have ... about 90 who are still in custody. Those are the ones who would be were most worried about getting released right now.”

Many of those Oahu inmates have been charged with serious crimes, including murder and attempted murder.

“It’s not like these people are first-time offenders or property-crime offenders ... These people are serious, violent offenders,” said retired Honolulu Police Deputy Chief John McCarthy.

“It’s definitely going to keep the public safe for at least for the next 60 days.”

But because their criminal complaints are being dismissed, some lawyers argue that holding suspects for up to 60 days is unconstitutional and that legal challenges in the federal courts may be warranted.

“If your case is dismissed without prejudice and the person is being held in custody to give time for the prosecutors to get their act together to get in front of a grand jury is inherently unfair,” said defense attorney Myles Breiner.

Other experts said the Supreme Court had a valid reason to require all cases involving serious felonies go before a grand jury.

“The reason why that’s important is because you want a neutral body of citizens who can look at what this prosecution is trying to do to another citizen and make sure one that has been done fairly and that there is probably cause,” said Ken Lawson, of the University of Hawaii Law School.

Given the backlog at the grand juries, prosecutors said they also plan to go to the state Legislature to pass a new law to give them more leeway to file felony charges.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new survey underscores the problem of bullying at Hawaii schools. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
In lawsuit, family of 9th grader raped at gunpoint on campus says attack could have been prevented
Joshua Pukanaaloha Kemp remains in police custody.
Police: Man who took woman to a hospital turns out to be suspect accused of shooting her
FILE/Honolulu skyline
City issues dozens of violation notices amid crackdown on illegal vacation rentals
Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Lobbyist dubbed ‘Dr. Evil’ behind national ad campaign taking aim at Jason Momoa
HPD is responding to an attempted murder call within the Kalihi Valley Homes complex along...
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley

Latest News

Next year at Merrie Monarch, what’s old is new again as organizers prepare to fill Hilo stadium
Next year at Merrie Monarch, what’s old is new again as organizers prepare to fill Hilo stadium
Just in time for holiday shopping, the popular student-run Trojan Trading Post is back
Just in time for holiday shopping, the popular student-run Trojan Trading Post is back
Hālau Keolakapuokalani - Kāne (2022 Hula ‘Auana)
Next year at Merrie Monarch, what’s old is new again as organizers prepare to fill Hilo stadium
With a record number of patients in hospitals, the Blood Bank of Hawaii hopes more people will...
With hospitals full and blood supply low, Blood Bank makes plea for donors