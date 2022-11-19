Olowalu Water Company agrees to improve water system after taking too much water from stream

OLOWALU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A West Maui company that admitted it took too much water from a stream has agreed to improve the community’s water system.

“There was no intent to violate the law. We apologize,” said Glenn Tremble of Olowalu Water Company.

The state recently threatened Olowalu Water Company with a $470,050 fine for taking too much water from a stream from January 1, 2019, to October of 2022.

“I like fixed reservoir way better than cash, so that’s very acceptable compromise to me,” said Neil Hannahs, a member of the Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM).

After talks for weeks, the private water company agreed with CWRM on Tuesday to make half a million dollars worth of repairs and improvements to Olowalu’s water system as part of a settlement.

“The fact that even a settlement was proposed by Olowalu Water Company acknowledges that they recognize that they were at fault,” said Tiare Lawrence, a member of Ka Malu o Kahalawai.

“Fines often go into like this black hole of the general fund, and it doesn’t ultimately end up benefiting the areas where the violation occurred. I believe that this settlement does that,” said West Maui water advocate Kai Nishiki.

The company has a history of violating water rules. So not everyone was happy with the agreement.

“You dismissed all that and you enabled them by not coming down hard on them and saying, you knew your responsibilities, you knew your obligations, and you continue to do what you did for the past four to five years,” said West Maui resident Kekai Keahi.

The commission said if the company fails to comply, they will pursue the fine again.

