Next year at Merrie Monarch, what’s old is new again as organizers prepare to fill Hilo stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anticipation is growing for the 60th Merrie Monarch Festival in April. The end of COVID rules will mark a new beginning.

And as Merrie Monarch prepares to shake off all restrictions, Festival President Luana Kawelu is filled with gratitude.

“The dancers, the kumu, the musicians, the workers, it was not easy,” she said.

“I have so much aloha and respect for them.”

She recalls the five-day quarantine they all faced when they couldn’t hold fundraisers or visit restaurants.

“They wanted to be here to be able to share hula with the world. I take off my hat to them,” Kawelu said.

But it’s those past sacrifices that will make the 60th Merrie Monarch Festival even more special.

No more social distancing. or mandatory masks. Just a time for reconnecting.

“We’ll be back to normal, hopefully,” Kawelu said.

If all goes well, the hoolaulea and craft fair will be packed. The parade will be huge.

And every seat in the stadium will be filled.

It’s no wonder Aunty Luana has been getting ticket requests from all over the world. Come April, small town Hilo may be in for a big time revival.

