More windward showers ahead of blustery weekend winds

Trade winds are ready to ramp up as a disturbance responsible for the downpours and thunderstorms of the past few days departs to the east.

Even though the trough is departing, there’s still some lingering instability and the chance for enhanced windward showers. That should decrease Sunday.

Trade winds will become locally strong Sunday through Wednesday, but shower activity will be closer to normal, with windward and mauka showers mainly during the nighttime and early morning hours.

FIRST ALERT: We are tracking a possible cold front that’s currently forecast to approach the islands Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. The front could bring more rainfall, but there could also a a large area of very strong northeast winds behind it that could impact the islands. The forecasts aren’t consistent yet, so stay tuned.

In surf, waves on north and west shores are declining ahead of a new northwest swell that will roll in Sunday, and then peak Sunday night and Monday near or at high surf advisory levels. South shore surf will decline, while the strong trade winds will continue to generate choppy waves along east facing shores.

We do have a First Alert for a higher northwest swell Thanksgiving weekend, which will coincide with this months’ higher tides. We’ll be on the lookout for possible beach overwash and localized coastal flooding in low-lying areas.

Finally, a small craft advisory is posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters.

