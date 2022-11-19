If you haven’t received your tax rebate yet, here’s why

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The tax department finished sending out all the checks for the refund, but for those who have not received them, the state said it may be a problem on the taxpayer’s side.

As of Thursday, 315,665 refunds were issued via direct deposit.

And despite a stock paper shortage delaying the distribution of paper checks, over 220,000 were sent out.

It’s not tax season but At Hank’s Tax Service, they’ve been helping customers by checking where the $300 tax refund was supposed to have gone.

“We can check our records and see if it was supposed to have gone into their bank account or a check to their home,” Hank Erwin said.

State Tax Director Isaac Choy said they’ve been getting about 80 calls a day.

“We’ve been responding to the calls that we’ve been getting, our emails are up to date,” Choy said.

Choy added some refunds were either held back or returned to their department department for reasons which include someone else claiming them, not answering the exemption verification section, money taken out for child support, or garnishment of wages.

Other reasons include the wrong home address, a change of address, current filing status, and bank account numbers for direct deposit.

But starting next week, Choy said they’re going to have a contact system for taxpayers to call or email the department.

“We’ll be looking up every single deficiency of one by one,” said Choy. “If you haven’t gotten your check, then there’s something on the taxpayer side, that’s not reconciling and we’re going to have to go through all of that.”

For now, if you have any questions or concerns regarding your refund call 808-587-4242.

