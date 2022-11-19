Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Iconic home featured in ‘The Goonies’ listed for sale in Oregon

"The Goonies" house is for sale in Oregon. (Source: CNN, KENT FACTORA RETO MEDIA, "THE GOONIES" WARNER BROS.)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The 1980s film “The Goonies” is iconic and a favorite of many people old and young.

Now, you could actually live in “The Goonies” house. But it won’t be cheap.

“The seller is asking $1.65 million,” realtor Jordan Miller said.

The home is located in Astoria, Oregon, where “The Goonies” in the 1985 classic film found a treasure map in the attic that led the group on an adventure.

“It’s a piece of art that you can also live in,” Miller said.

The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a wraparound porch overlooking the Pacific Ocean and a claim to Hollywood fame.

Miller said the new homeowner will have a lot of movie fans visiting the property.

“Probably a family walking up the driveway every 15 to 30 minutes at least,” Miller said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new survey underscores the problem of bullying at Hawaii schools. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
In lawsuit, family of 9th grader raped at gunpoint on campus says attack could have been prevented
Joshua Pukanaaloha Kemp remains in police custody.
Police: Man who took woman to a hospital turns out to be suspect accused of shooting her
FILE/Honolulu skyline
City issues dozens of violation notices amid crackdown on illegal vacation rentals
Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Lobbyist dubbed ‘Dr. Evil’ behind national ad campaign taking aim at Jason Momoa
HPD is responding to an attempted murder call within the Kalihi Valley Homes complex along...
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley

Latest News

Next year at Merrie Monarch, what’s old is new again as organizers prepare to fill Hilo stadium
Next year at Merrie Monarch, what’s old is new again as organizers prepare to fill Hilo stadium
Just in time for holiday shopping, the popular student-run Trojan Trading Post is back
Just in time for holiday shopping, the popular student-run Trojan Trading Post is back
Hālau Keolakapuokalani - Kāne (2022 Hula ‘Auana)
Next year at Merrie Monarch, what’s old is new again as organizers prepare to fill Hilo stadium
Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to...
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
A North Dakota farmhand is grateful to be alive after being trapped in a grain bin.
‘Very thankful’: Man survives being trapped in grain bin