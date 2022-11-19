Hiker rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker was rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m.

Officials said a bystander called to report a man in his 30s fell and wasn’t able to descend the trail on his own.

According to HFD, firefighters on foot performed a medical assessment on the man before he was airlifted to an awaiting ambulance.

No word on his condition.

This story will be updated.

