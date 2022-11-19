Tributes
Hiker rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail

Diamond Head State Monument will be closed for several days for demolition work on the summit.
Diamond Head State Monument will be closed for several days for demolition work on the summit.(Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker was rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m.

Officials said a bystander called to report a man in his 30s fell and wasn’t able to descend the trail on his own.

According to HFD, firefighters on foot performed a medical assessment on the man before he was airlifted to an awaiting ambulance.

No word on his condition.

This story will be updated.

