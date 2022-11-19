Tributes
Firefighters extinguish two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe

Generic Image / HFD
Generic Image / HFD(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-story apartment fire in Kaneohe Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the incident just after 10 a.m. at a home on Aiipapa place.

Upon arrival, HFD said smoke was emanating from the front of the apartment building.

Officials said no occupants were home at the time of the fire and it is unclear if there were smoke detectors in the home.

The fire was extinguished around 10:30 a.m.

An investigation remains ongoing to determine the cause of the fire as well as damage estimates.

