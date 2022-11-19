Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Ex-corrections officer sentenced in brutal beating of inmate, intricate cover-up attempt

A former Hawaii corrections officer was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in the...
A former Hawaii corrections officer was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in the brutal assault of an inmate and years-long effort to cover it up.(Department of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii Island corrections officer was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in the brutal assault of an inmate and years-long effort to cover it up.

U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi sentenced 50-year-old Jonathan Taum this week.

The attack happened in 2015, when Taum and two fellow corrections officers brutally beat an inmate in the prison yard at Hawaii Community Correctional Facility.

Video captured the three hitting and kicking the inmate more than 45 times over two minutes.

3 fired Hawaii correctional officers convicted of brutally attacking inmate

The inmate was left lying in a pool of his own blood, and suffered a broken nose, jaw and eye socket.

An FBI investigation found the officers met before talking to investigators to get their stories straight and fabricate a reason for beating the inmate.

Taum orchestrated the cover-up, writing false reports and submitting false statements.

“Protecting the civil rights of everyone in the community, including inmates, is at the heart of our system of justice,” said Clare E. Connors, U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii.

“Supervisors in our correctional facilities are held to a higher standard of responsibility and as this case demonstrates, we will prosecute those who criminally violate the civil rights of those in their custody.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new survey underscores the problem of bullying at Hawaii schools. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
In lawsuit, family of 9th grader raped at gunpoint on campus says attack could have been prevented
Joshua Pukanaaloha Kemp remains in police custody.
Police: Man who took woman to a hospital turns out to be suspect accused of shooting her
FILE/Honolulu skyline
City issues dozens of violation notices amid crackdown on illegal vacation rentals
Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Lobbyist dubbed ‘Dr. Evil’ behind national ad campaign taking aim at Jason Momoa
HPD is responding to an attempted murder call within the Kalihi Valley Homes complex along...
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley

Latest News

Visitors participate in malama aina as part of a new initiative to reimagine tourism in Hawaii.
PODCAST: In reimagining tourism, these visitors are putting in what they’re taking out
Flying for Thanksgiving? Pack your patience
Flying for Thanksgiving? Pack your patience
Twitter Death Watch? Social media platform sees worker exodus
Twitter Death Watch? Social media platform sees worker exodus
TIN
Friday's Midday Newscast: "This is Now"