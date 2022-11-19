Ex-corrections officer sentenced in brutal beating of inmate, intricate cover-up attempt

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii Island corrections officer was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in the brutal assault of an inmate and years-long effort to cover it up.

U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi sentenced 50-year-old Jonathan Taum this week.

The attack happened in 2015, when Taum and two fellow corrections officers brutally beat an inmate in the prison yard at Hawaii Community Correctional Facility.

Video captured the three hitting and kicking the inmate more than 45 times over two minutes.

The inmate was left lying in a pool of his own blood, and suffered a broken nose, jaw and eye socket.

An FBI investigation found the officers met before talking to investigators to get their stories straight and fabricate a reason for beating the inmate.

Taum orchestrated the cover-up, writing false reports and submitting false statements.

“Protecting the civil rights of everyone in the community, including inmates, is at the heart of our system of justice,” said Clare E. Connors, U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii.

“Supervisors in our correctional facilities are held to a higher standard of responsibility and as this case demonstrates, we will prosecute those who criminally violate the civil rights of those in their custody.”

