3 women found stabbed to death in their New York home

Police in New York are searching for a suspect after a caretaker found three women of one family dead in their home. (WCBS)
By Dave Carlin
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police in New York are searching for a suspect after a caretaker found three women of one family dead in their home.

The women were all found dead in their bedrooms. Police found a knife in a bathroom and believe the suspect may be a young male relative, who has not been found.

“I don’t know what’s going on in this world today man. Everything is crazy,” Garfield McDonald, a neighbor, said.

The victims were a 68-year-woman, her 47-year-old daughter and the 68-year-old’s 26-year-old stepdaughter, who was bedridden and required special care.

The discovery was made when a home health attendant, who cared for the youngest victim, showed up for work around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Another attendant with the same agency who worked in the home every Wednesday came to the scene later in the day with her daughter.

“She’s shocked because she just heard the news,” the attendant’s daughter, who did not share her name, told WCBS. “So, we bring her down here to see.”

Police described the attack as isolated and domestic in nature with no immediate risk to the public.

Mayor Eric Adams visited the crime scene, was briefed on the details and left without talking to reporters

Police said the suspect might be driving the car of one of his victims.

