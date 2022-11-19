Tributes
2 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on H-1 freeway

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:54 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash on the H-1 freeway Friday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the Pearl City area.

Emergency Medical Services said a 17-year-old girl and a 56-year-old woman were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

