Sunshine with Windward and Mauka Showers today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unstable weather that was just north of Maui and O’ahu last night has begun to taper off. The trade winds will return along with more stable weather conditions. Models show that as the upper trough exits the area to the east, stronger trade winds will return this afternoon with a drier than average trade shower pattern Monday and Tuesday.

Models hint at a front approaching Hawaii from the northwest beginning Wednesday night. As we head into Thanksgiving Day, a band of showers and large area of strong northeast winds behind the front could move into the island chain. This is far out in the broadcast week, so how much wind and moisture could vary, but the forecast could show 15-30 mph winds with locally higher gusts.

The current swell is on the way down with a High Surf Advisory (HSA) due to expire at noon today. A new long period WNW swell will build Saturday night and Sunday and produce surf to near HSA levels as it peaks Sunday night and Monday. Another NNW swell is possible around the middle of next week. A small south swell will begin declining this weekend.

