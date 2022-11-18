Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

In suit, family of 9th grader raped at gunpoint on campus says attack could have been prevented

A new survey underscores the problem of bullying at Hawaii schools. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
A new survey underscores the problem of bullying at Hawaii schools. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By Daryl Huff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education is being sued over the violent rape of a ninth grade girl at McKinley High School last year.

Attorneys for the girl’s family said the school’s lax security allowed another ninth grader ― armed with a handgun and an ax ― to sneak her into an unsupervised bathroom.

They also said school officials mishandled the incident and kept it secret from the school community.

This lawsuit said that on Feb. 11, 2021, the ninth grade suspect showed his classmate a handgun tucked in his waistband. He then lured her into a restroom in a building at the corner of the campus, nearest King and Pensacola streets, where he sexually assaulted her.

According to her attorneys, another student who was a friend of the suspect, told authorities he heard what was going on. “She was saying stop, stop, let me go, let me out of here,” attorney Thomas Otake said.

Otake said it was the freshman girl’s first day on campus after months of online learning so she didn’t know the remote building might not be safe. But attorneys for the girl’s family claimed the school did know the risks.

“There were policies that existed that required doors to be locked and the facility to be secured because the school knew it to be a dangerous,” said attorney Blaine Rogers, “and that also did not occur.”

The lawsuit also said school officials knew the boy “was aggressive and violent towards others. He was unpredictable, had no fear of authority and disregarded right from wrong.”

Rogers said that was the second big failure.

“They allowed him to remain on campus unsupervised and on the day of the incident he had with him on campus a gun and an ax,” he said.

The lawsuit said before the day of the assault the boy told a vice principal that he kept a gun for protection.

The suit also says the girl called her mother immediately after the assault. She told her daughter to report it to administrators, which the girl did.

Administrators called police, but also tried to handle the suspect themselves, the suit says.

“Not a school lockdown nothing,” Rogers said. “Rather, the boy was talked to by a behavioral specialist.”

Attorneys said the boy fled the specialist for long enough to hide both weapons, which the police later recovered.

The McKinley campus and community were never informed of the incident.

“Even if you are a parent of another child who was there, of course I would imagine they would want to know about this,” Otake said.

The DOE said it couldn’t comment because of the lawsuit, but the attorneys said the complaint is based mostly on facts in the DOE’s own investigation provided to the family.

The family was also told that the boy was prosecuted in family court.

Otake said he could not reveal what happened in the confidential juvenile criminal case, but said “our clients were satisfied with the way that prosecution was handled and the result.”

He said the public is safe from the defendant.

Meanwhile, Rogers said the victim is attending a different school.

“She’s doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances she is a strong and talented young lady,” he said.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare the state negligent and demands general and special damages for the victim’s pain and injuries and the trauma to her and her family. The attorneys said the family primarily hopes the lawsuit is a reminder to officials of their responsibility to keep children safe.

“It’s more than just an expectation we have as parents,” Otake said. “It’s actually a legal duty and a responsibility under the law.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen
HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the 3-month old boy and discovered the child...
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
President Biden on Wednesday made a brief stop in Hawaii on the way back to the nation’s...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Latest News

HNN
Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units
Hawaii School Campus
Lawsuit claims schools could have prevented 9th's grader's sexual assault on campus
HNN
Maui men found guilty of hate crime in 2014
FILE/Honolulu skyline
City issues dozens of violation notices amid crackdown on illegal vacation rentals