State: Parking rate hike at Honolulu’s airport will help fund security upgrades

The new rates will not impact short drop offs and pick ups at the airport.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in eight years, parking rates are going up at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The new rates, which go into effect on Jan.1, will not impact short drop-offs and pick-ups at the airport.

But they will force travelers to pay more if they’re leaving their car for a weekend getaway or longer.

“If you are traveling to neighboring islands, it’s going to be more costly if you’re going to try to leave your car here for three or four days,” said Jai Cunningham, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation.

Under the new structure, people who park at the airport for six to seven hours will see a $1 increase to $19.

People who park seven to eight hours will get a $2 increase to $20 while anyone who parks over eight hours will have to pay the maximum daily fee of $22.

All parking rates for stays of six hours or less will remain the same.

State officials said the fee is still a relative bargain.

“When you look at most airports, a daily rate would cost you at an airport about similar size about $38. For us, it’s only going to be $22. So it’s still significantly less,” said Cunningham.

The parking fee increase is expected to raise about $1 million a year.

State officials say the money will go toward new upgrades at the airport.

“One of the main things is trying to upgrade security cameras that we have in our parking structures,” said Cunningham.

