Police: Man who took woman to a hospital turns out to be suspect accused of shooting her

Joshua Pukanaaloha Kemp remains in police custody.
Joshua Pukanaaloha Kemp remains in police custody.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man is now facing a second-degree attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, according to police.

On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m., police said a man dropped off a 20-year-old woman to a hospital. She had unspecified injuries from a gunshot wound.

Through an investigation, police learned the man was identified as the suspect who shot her. He was identified as Joshua Kemp.

Officers located him and arrested him two days later on Thursday morning. In addition to the attempted murder charge, he also faces a firearms offense.

Authorities said the woman remained hospitalized and Kemp is in custody pending investigation.

No other details were available.

