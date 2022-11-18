Open House: Charming estate in Wahiawa Heights and spacious condo at 21 Craigside in Nuuanu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

Capture the serenity and beauty of Wahiawa Heights as you enter this charming estate which includes over 10,000 sq ft of fully enclosed level yard with a gated driveway, fruit bearing trees and a vast selection of tropical plants, including cherry blossom trees. Enjoy the large kitchen and dining area overlooking this massive yard, and an Oversized carport with lots of storage closet space. Appreciate this vintage home with a beautiful entry door, custom built-in shelves and cabinets, and original hardwood floors. Possibilities for expansion awaits the new owner! Schedule your private showing today.

Enjoy your favorite Kona coffee as you gaze out beyond the Monkeypod treetops at 21 Craigside in Nuuanu. With more than 400 sq. ft of interior space, this studio unit features split AC, sprinklers, spacious kitchen and washer and dryer within the home. Additional features included is an extra large storage unit with more than 10 feet in height, and a covered parking stall within a private garage. In addition to the unit’s features, you have access to the Craigside association’s luxury amenities like two resort style pools, BBQ’s, Sauna, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, and ample guest parking.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home -- or are interested in refinancing your current one -- get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.