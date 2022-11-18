New state Supreme Court ruling aims to keep felony defendants behind bars

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new ruling from the state Supreme Court will help keep felony defendants behind bars.

The court said people who were charged with serious crimes by a judge can be held for up to 60 days while prosecutors replace those charges through grand jury indictments.

This follows a September ruling that banned prosecutors from using a judge to file charges.

Now, more than 85 pretrial detainees on Oahu won’t have to be released from jail.

“I applaud the Supreme Court, they did a good job of balancing the defendants rights, along with public safety, and came up with a with a deal, you know, I think, common sense ruling, and I applaud them for that,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said.

Prosecutors said they still plan to ask the state Legislature to pass a new law to give them more leeway to file felony charges.

