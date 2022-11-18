Merrie Monarch Festival tickets will soon go on sale. Here’s how you can snag yours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Merrie Monarch Festival returns to Hilo in April for its 60th year.

This will also be the first year back to normal since the pandemic: No restrictions and every seat in the Edith Kanakaole Stadium will be filled.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 ― old school style.

That means if you want a seat in this magical stadium for the greatest hula competition on Earth, you need to mail a letter and don’t be late.

Long before dancers light up the world’s most famous hula stage, the glamorous Merrie Monarch Festival comes together in something of an unglamorous building.

“This is what we do... old fashioned way,” said Festival President Luana Kawelu and her protégé, daughter Kathy.

They’re about to get a mountain of new mail.

The festival will only take requests ― by mail and postmarked starting Dec. 1.

And keep in mind, if you wait until Dec. 2, they could be sold out.

“You know many people have suggested we go with Ticketmaster or whatever,” Kawelu said. “But this is the personal touch that we want to maintain.”

One reason for that: The kupuna are used to doing things the way they have for years.

It’s the ay, Aunty Luana’s mother, Aunty Dottie, did things starting in the 1960s.

But there is one thing that’s changing, just a little bit. And you can blame inflation...

“My mother agonized, agonized over raising the prices,” said daughter Kathy.

“This is not a money making venture. This is about the culture. This is about hula and this is about sharing it particularly with those in the Hawaiian community.”

