Man, 39, in serious condition after assault in Kalihi

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured after an assault in Kalihi late Thursday, according to Emergency Medical Services.

It happened at Dillingham Street and Waiakamilo Road around 11 p.m.

EMS said the 39-year-old man was in serious condition following the attack.

It’s not known if any arrests have been made.

Details are still limited at this time.

This story will be updated.

