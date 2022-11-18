Just in time for holiday shopping, the popular student-run Trojan Trading Post is back

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Mililani High School has once again opened its seasonal store called the Trojan Trading Post.

All the merchandise in this pop-up is made by students.

“We try to get as many of our programs involved as possible. We are super excited because this year we have some new programs participating,” said teacher Janise Kim.

Kim oversees Mililani High’s career technical education classes. The items featured in the store reflect that diversity.

The Trading Post is run by students from the school’s work-based learning program.

“We’re the ones managing the inventory, managing the schedules, putting the whole store together. Honestly, I’m super happy to have that opportunity,” senior Margaret Juettner said.

Mililani Town Center is again providing the school with a 13,000-square-foot storefront.

Kim hopes for a repeat performance from shoppers and even better sales.

“Last year, we were able to raise over $25,000,” she said. “That money was able to get dispersed to the different programs at our school.”

The funds go to Mililani’s student scholarships, student government, and the high school’s athletic programs. There are hundreds of items to choose from including clothing and other goods bearing the school’s logo to tasty treats.

“I know they did cookie mixes this year. There are seasoning salts. They also did lee hing mui gummies. They brought those back this year,” Juettner said.

The Trojan Trading Post opens every Friday and Saturday through the middle of December.

“We’re excited to welcome you to the Trojan Trading Post. We hope you can stop on by and explore all the wonderful products our CTE students have created for you this year,” Kim said.

But don’t procrastinate. Last Christmas, a lot of the merchandise sold out.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.