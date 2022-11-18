Tributes
Jason Momoa under attack in national ad campaign targeting his water bottle company

A Hawaii nonprofit says it's all part of a "smear campaign."
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:05 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jason Momoa has been promoting “Mananalu” for the past year saying he created the aluminum water bottle company to reduce plastic waste in the environment.

He even shaved his head to raise awareness.

But the Aquaman star is now under attack.

A full page ad in USA Today said, “He might make money off cans, but the planet will suffer.”

Another ad on YouTube claiming Momoa is really after profits racked up more than 200,000 views since last month.

Both ads are funded by The Center for Organizational Research and Education — a non-profit run by Rick Berman, a conservative lobbyist who’s known for funding projects that benefit industries or companies.

In an opinion piece in the Washington Times in 2021, Berman wrote a column defending plastic and fossils fuels.

Some critics have called Berman “doctor evil.”

The Founder of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii says the new ads targeting Momoa are part of a smear campaign.

“Jason has been supporting us for years and he’s always asking us, “what can I do more? and one of the things we suggested was attack plastic bottles, single use plastic bottles,” said Kahi Pacarro.

“He saw a need for people who couldn’t afford to buy these expensive water bottles and realized that aluminum was better than plastic and we agreed with him.”

Momoa hasn’t publicly commented on the controversy.

This week he’s busy promoting two new movies that open Friday.

