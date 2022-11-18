Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley.

Authorities said the incident happened around 4:20 a.m. near Kalena Drive and Kalaunu Street. This is within the Kalihi Valley Homes complex along Likelike Highway.

HPD officers are currently on scene as the investigation remains ongoing.

Further details on what led to the incident and information on possible injuries have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

