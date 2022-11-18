Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley

HPD officers are currently on scene as the investigation remains ongoing.
HPD officers are currently on scene as the investigation remains ongoing.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley.

Authorities said the incident happened around 4:20 a.m. near Kalena Drive and Kalaunu Street. This is within the Kalihi Valley Homes complex along Likelike Highway.

HPD officers are currently on scene as the investigation remains ongoing.

Further details on what led to the incident and information on possible injuries have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new survey underscores the problem of bullying at Hawaii schools. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
In suit, family of 9th grader raped at gunpoint on campus says attack could have been prevented
Joshua Pukanaaloha Kemp remains in police custody.
Police: Man who took woman to a hospital turns out to be suspect accused of shooting her
The Incumbent state Sen. Maile Shimabukuro has defeated Republican Samantha Decorte in the...
Proof that every vote count: Incumbent lawmaker wins re-election by just 40 votes
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash
A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 18, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 18, 2022)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Flood advisory issued for Molokai as heavy rain drenches some areas
The Honolulu Fire Department said crews rescued a hiker from Waahila Ridge Trail in Manoa.
74-year-old hiker seriously injured after falling from Waahila Ridge Trail
Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Lobbyist dubbed ‘Dr. Evil’ behind national ad campaign taking aim at Jason Momoa