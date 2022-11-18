Tributes
As holidays get underway, MADD launches annual ‘Tie One On For Safety’ campaign


By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:14 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the roadways, you may see red ribbons tied to vehicles.

It’s part of an annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving initiative.

The “Tie One On For Safety” campaign launched Thursday at Kakaako Waterfront Park.

It’s a pledge drivers take to not drive under the influence this holiday season.

Honolulu first responders were in attendance to kick off the campaign.

“We’re asking for the community support, we need your help,” said Maj. Ben Moszkowicz, of the Honolulu Police Department. “This is the perfect time to think ahead before you drink, think ahead before you use medication or use drugs and start driving.”

“There are honestly too many alternatives out there now for you to logically use an impairing substance and drive.”

This year’s theme is “Celebrating the holidays safely.”

Officials say in the U.S., one person dies every 45 minutes from a drunk driving-related crash.

