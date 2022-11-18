Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hearing for Iowa teen who killed rapist moved to January

FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa authorities say Lewis, an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women's center where she was serving her probation sentence. Lewis was seen walking out of the building at the Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(Zach Boyden-Holmes | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has set a hearing for January to consider whether to order prison for an 18-year-old sex-trafficking victim who killed her rapist in Iowa and pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury.

Pieper Lewis was sentenced on Sept. 13 to probation for five years to be served at a Des Moines women’s shelter, but less than two months later she walked away.

She was arrested five days later and taken to jail.

Judge David Porter had set a hearing for Friday to consider whether to revoke the probation, but after meeting briefly with lawyers, he scheduled a new hearing for Jan. 18.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the hearing was postponed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new survey underscores the problem of bullying at Hawaii schools. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
In lawsuit, family of 9th grader raped at gunpoint on campus says attack could have been prevented
Joshua Pukanaaloha Kemp remains in police custody.
Police: Man who took woman to a hospital turns out to be suspect accused of shooting her
FILE/Honolulu skyline
City issues dozens of violation notices amid crackdown on illegal vacation rentals
Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Lobbyist dubbed ‘Dr. Evil’ behind national ad campaign taking aim at Jason Momoa
The Incumbent state Sen. Maile Shimabukuro has defeated Republican Samantha Decorte in the...
Proof that every vote count: Incumbent lawmaker wins re-election by just 40 votes

Latest News

Flying for Thanksgiving? Pack your patience
Flying for Thanksgiving? Pack your patience
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17,...
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
Just in time for Christmas shopping, Mililani High School has once again opened its seasonal...
Just in time for holiday shopping, the popular student-run Trojan Trading Post is back
Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to...
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds