Hawaii men’s basketball set to play Hawaii Pacific in Laie this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is headed to the North Shore this weekend for a neutral site game against crosstown rivals Hawaii Pacific.

The Rainbow Warriors are set to play their first game at the Cannon Activities Center on the Campus of BYU-Hawaii while the Sharks make their first appearance at the CAC since 2016 when BYUH still competed in athletics.

This will be the seventh all-time regular season meeting between the two Honolulu-based teams with UH holding the 5-1 series record over HPU.

Hawaii is coming off of a 2-1 weekend in the Outrigger Rainbow Classic and is set to play their first of two consecutive weekends in Laie as they will play in the inaugural Patty Mills North Shore Classic on November 25th and 26th.

Tip off against the Sharks is set for 12:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

