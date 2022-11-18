Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Grand jury indicts suspect accused of critically beating girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

Nainoa Ellis-Noa
Nainoa Ellis-Noa(Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:02 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted Thursday a 25-year-old man for the alleged beating of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.

Officials said Nainoa Ellis-Noa has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member.

New court documents said the toddler suffered a subdural hematoma — or bleeding between the skull and brain — after Ellis-Noa struck him with a belt and his hand about 3 weeks ago.

Ellis-Noa’s next court date has not been scheduled. His bail is set at $17,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen
HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the 3-month old boy and discovered the child...
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
President Biden on Wednesday made a brief stop in Hawaii on the way back to the nation’s...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Flash flood warning issued for Maui County
jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white...
Jury finds 2 men guilty of hate crime in 2014 attack on Maui
A new survey underscores the problem of bullying at Hawaii schools. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
In suit, family of 9th grader raped at gunpoint on campus says attack could have been prevented
Resource Fair hosted by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.
CNHA to host resource fair providing financial assistance, career opportunities