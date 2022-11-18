Grand jury indicts suspect accused of critically beating girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted Thursday a 25-year-old man for the alleged beating of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.

Officials said Nainoa Ellis-Noa has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member.

New court documents said the toddler suffered a subdural hematoma — or bleeding between the skull and brain — after Ellis-Noa struck him with a belt and his hand about 3 weeks ago.

Ellis-Noa’s next court date has not been scheduled. His bail is set at $17,000.

