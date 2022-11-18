Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.(FRONTIER AIRLINES via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:46 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Low-cost airline Frontier is offering a more affordable way to travel as often as you’d like.

Frontier Airlines announced its new GoWild! annual flight pass, offering unlimited domestic flights for a year starting May 2, 2023, with a limited number of passes on sale for $599.

The pass normally costs $1,999 per year. The airline said it’s GoWild! pass will automatically renew at that price but pass holders can cancel at any time.

According to Frontier, the pass is good for any destination in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

However, the pass does have some fine print.

For example, the pass does not cover taxes, bag or seat fees. Also, most major holidays and long weekends are blacked out and you won’t earn frequent flyer miles with the pass.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen
HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the 3-month old boy and discovered the child...
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
President Biden on Wednesday made a brief stop in Hawaii on the way back to the nation’s...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Merrie Monarch Festival tickets will soon go on sale. Here's how you can snag yours
(Image: Hawaii news Now)
Parking rates will go up at Honolulu's airport for first time since 2015
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.
Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December
Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea - Photo by Cody Yamaguchi
Merrie Monarch Festival tickets will soon go on sale. Here’s how you can snag yours
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
NKorea fires suspected long-range missile designed to hit US