Flash flood warning issued for Maui County
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:33 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Maui Thursday night.
The warning was posted just after 7 p.m. and is slated to last until 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
Forecasters said heavy rain was detected over windward portions of east Maui, falling at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour.
Forecasters said some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kipahulu, Nahiku, Hana, Kaupo, Keanae, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa.
For all the current weather advisories currently in effect, click here.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.