Flash flood warning issued for Maui County

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Maui Thursday night.

The warning was posted just after 7 p.m. and is slated to last until 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters said heavy rain was detected over windward portions of east Maui, falling at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour.

Forecasters said some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kipahulu, Nahiku, Hana, Kaupo, Keanae, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa.

Flash Flood Warning including Hana HI, Wailua HI and Kipahulu HI until 10:15 PM HST

