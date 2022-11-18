Episode 138: It’s almost ‘go time’ for Miss Hawaii 2022

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s almost “go” time for Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya!

She’s in the final weeks of preparation to represent the state in December at Miss America 2023 in Connecticut!

The 24-year-old Iolani School graduate shares her journey to the crown, her deep passion for the arts and words of advice for aspiring women.

Listen now to our ‘Muthaship’ podcast on our Hawaii News Now website or wherever you download podcasts

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.