Episode 138: It’s almost ‘go time’ for Miss Hawaii 2022

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s almost “go” time for Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya!

She’s in the final weeks of preparation to represent the state in December at Miss America 2023 in Connecticut!

The 24-year-old Iolani School graduate shares her journey to the crown, her deep passion for the arts and words of advice for aspiring women.

