Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said.

It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m.

The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities did not provide further details but said it was a single-car crash.

