Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said.
It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m.
The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Authorities did not provide further details but said it was a single-car crash.
This story may be updated.
