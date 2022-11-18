Tributes
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash on King Street

A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street overnight.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver was seriously injured in a crash on King Street late Thursday, Emergency Medical Services said.

It happened near the intersection of Piikoi Street around 10:45 p.m.

The driver, a person in their 30s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities did not provide further details but said it was a single-car crash.

This story may be updated.

