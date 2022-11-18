Tributes
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to investigate the deaths of four students off-campus. (KLEW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:42 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house last Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when the attacks occurred.

That’s according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. She also told NewsNation that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.”

Efforts to reach Mabbutt by telephone on Friday were diverted to an Idaho State Police spokesman, who did not immediately return messages.

Mabbutt’s comments expanded on the autopsy reports released on Thursday, which concluded the four students were murdered by being stabbed to death.

The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents that last saw a homicide about five years ago.

