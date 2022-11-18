CNHA to host resource fair providing financial assistance, career opportunities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is hosting a Resource Fair designed to provide financial assistance and career opportunities to Native Hawaiians.
The resource fair is on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It’s located on the third floor at the Hawaii Convention Center.
CNHA said the event will feature an overview of a variety of its programs that provide financial aid, job training, entrepreneurship opportunities and more, along with one-on-one assistance from CNHA staff.
In addition to one-on-one assistance for its mortgage and rent relief programs, the CNHA Resource Fair will feature a 30-45 minute presentation on a variety of programs and initiatives beginning at 10 a.m., including:
- Oahu Homeowners Assistance Fund: Mortgage and utility relief for Honolulu residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Rent Relief and Utilities Assistance: For Native Hawaiians who have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Hawaiian Trades Academy: Provides workforce development for economically and socially disadvantaged communities in a variety of trades such as carpentry, CDL, fire department, police, solar installation, and more;
- And KuHana Business Program: Business development class held in a cohort format for Hawaii small businesses.
Pre-registration is not required to attend and parking is free.
For more information on CNHA’s Resource Fair or to schedule an appointment one-on-one time with CNHA advisor, click here.
