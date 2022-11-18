CNHA to host resource fair providing financial assistance, career opportunities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is hosting a Resource Fair designed to provide financial assistance and career opportunities to Native Hawaiians.

The resource fair is on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s located on the third floor at the Hawaii Convention Center.

CNHA said the event will feature an overview of a variety of its programs that provide financial aid, job training, entrepreneurship opportunities and more, along with one-on-one assistance from CNHA staff.

In addition to one-on-one assistance for its mortgage and rent relief programs, the CNHA Resource Fair will feature a 30-45 minute presentation on a variety of programs and initiatives beginning at 10 a.m., including:

Pre-registration is not required to attend and parking is free.

For more information on CNHA’s Resource Fair or to schedule an appointment one-on-one time with CNHA advisor, click here.

