Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

CNHA to host resource fair providing financial assistance, career opportunities

Resource Fair hosted by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.
Resource Fair hosted by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.(Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:38 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is hosting a Resource Fair designed to provide financial assistance and career opportunities to Native Hawaiians.

The resource fair is on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s located on the third floor at the Hawaii Convention Center.

CNHA said the event will feature an overview of a variety of its programs that provide financial aid, job training, entrepreneurship opportunities and more, along with one-on-one assistance from CNHA staff.

In addition to one-on-one assistance for its mortgage and rent relief programs, the CNHA Resource Fair will feature a 30-45 minute presentation on a variety of programs and initiatives beginning at 10 a.m., including:

Pre-registration is not required to attend and parking is free.

For more information on CNHA’s Resource Fair or to schedule an appointment one-on-one time with CNHA advisor, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen
HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the 3-month old boy and discovered the child...
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
President Biden on Wednesday made a brief stop in Hawaii on the way back to the nation’s...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Flash flood warning issued for Maui County
Nainoa Ellis-Noa
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of critically beating girlfriend’s 3-year-old son
jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white...
Jury finds 2 men guilty of hate crime in 2014 attack on Maui
A new survey underscores the problem of bullying at Hawaii schools. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
In suit, family of 9th grader raped at gunpoint on campus says attack could have been prevented