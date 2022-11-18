‘Bows football faces UNLV on Senior Night for the Island Showdown Trophy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is set to close out their home schedule this weekend against UNLV at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

It’s a battle for the Island Showdown Trophy, the ‘Bows looking to regain possession of the Golden Pineapple after losing it last season to the Rebels at Alliegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It's Senior weekend for #HawaiiFB as the 'Bows take on UNLV for the 'Island Showdown Trophy'



UH trying to end the season on a high note for their 20 departing seniors@HawaiiFootball @HawaiiNewsNow #GoBows #BRADDAHHOOD #HNN pic.twitter.com/wROUD0M1L6 — Kyle Chinen (@KyleChinen) November 18, 2022

Hawaii is currently sitting at 2-9 on the season after falling to Utah State, 41-34 last weekend, looking to finish the season on a high note for the departing seniors.

20 Rainbow Warriors are set to be honored on Saturday in UH’s annual senior night festivities, with 12 of the 20 seniors either full-time or part-time starters.

Kick off in Manoa is set for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. — the game is available on Spectrum Pay-Per-View.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.