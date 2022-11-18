74-year-old hiker seriously injured after falling from Waahila Ridge Trail
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:57 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department said crews rescued a hiker from Waahila Ridge Trail in Manoa.
Officials said they received a call just past 11 p.m. from a 74-year-old man who fell and said he was unable to get back on the trail.
Four HFD units staffed with 15 personnel responded to the scene and a landing zone was staged at Kanewai District Park.
One of the units hiked the trail to search for the man by ground. Once the hiker was found, firefighters performed a medical assessment and airlifted the man to safety.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the man suffered serious injuries.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.