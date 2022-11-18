Tributes
74-year-old hiker seriously injured after falling from Waahila Ridge Trail

Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:57 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department said crews rescued a hiker from Waahila Ridge Trail in Manoa.

Officials said they received a call just past 11 p.m. from a 74-year-old man who fell and said he was unable to get back on the trail.

Four HFD units staffed with 15 personnel responded to the scene and a landing zone was staged at Kanewai District Park.

One of the units hiked the trail to search for the man by ground. Once the hiker was found, firefighters performed a medical assessment and airlifted the man to safety.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the man suffered serious injuries.

