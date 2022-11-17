Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying

The woman underwent emergency surgery at the hospital, but it was unsuccessful in saving her eye. (KGO, Bianca Palomera, The Habit Burger Grill via CNN)
By KGO Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:41 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) - A 19-year-old woman will lose her right eye, due to an injury she suffered at work when someone attacked her as she was trying to help a teenager with special needs.

Bianca Palomera, 19, works as an assistant manager at The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch, California. Surveillance video from Saturday shows her being punched after she noticed a man in a group bullying a teen with special needs. The teen is related to a coworker.

She says her manager told her to tell the man to leave, and that’s when she stepped in.

“I was like, ‘Hey, just to let you know, it’s not right what you’re doing. They’re special needs,’” Palomera said.

She says the man then attacked her, the second punch he threw hitting her in the right eye.

“When he punched me, it kind of caught me by surprise,” she said.

Palomera immediately went into emergency surgery at the hospital, but it was unsuccessful in saving her eye.

Doctors were unable to save 19-year-old Bianca Palomera's eye after she was punched at work by...
Doctors were unable to save 19-year-old Bianca Palomera's eye after she was punched at work by a man who had been bullying a teen with special needs.(Source: Bianca Palomera, KGO via CNN)

“They kept asking me if he was wearing any rings because they didn’t think that a normal punch could rupture an eye,” she said.

But the punch Palomera received did.

“I’ve gone ahead and made the decision that it would be best to get a prosthetic eye,” she said. “It could potentially attack my good eye, so it would be best to just have it removed.”

Palomera and her family are staying strong in hopes police will catch the suspect. She says she was just standing up for a friend, someone who didn’t deserve to be bullied.

“Things may happen and not work out the way you want, but at least I feel good that he wasn’t harmed. I think it would have been a lot harder on him if he was the one that was attacked,” she said.

It’s unclear when Palomera will be able to work again. Her family set up a GoFundMe to help her with anything she may need.

Police say the case is being actively investigated. There is surveillance video of the suspect entering and leaving the restaurant, but police have not said if they’ve been able to make contact with him.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puletula Wilson
Oahu judge sentences man who drove drunk, went 100 mph before fatal crash
A beach party in Waimanalo
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana...
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center
The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run

Latest News

A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds will kick up more showers tonight for Hawaii Island and stronger wind this weekend
Parents asked for more pedestrian safety efforts at Oahu’s North Shore — and they got it
Parents asked for more pedestrian safety efforts at Oahu’s North Shore — and they got it
Raised crosswalk near Sunset Beach
Parents asked for more pedestrian safety efforts at Oahu’s North Shore — and they got it