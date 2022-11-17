Tributes
Wahine volleyball hosts final homestand of the season, set to honor lone senior

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is set to host their final pair of home matches this weekend at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows take on Cal Poly on Friday and Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday.

Hawaii sits at the top of the pack in the Big West Conference with a crucial match against the Mustangs on Friday that can sure up their positioning.

Followed by a rare Sunday evening match where it is also Senior night, the team honoring their lone senior Mylana Byrd.

First serve against Cal Poly is set for 7:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. against Cal State Bakersfield.

