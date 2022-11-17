Tributes
Taxpayers will fund legal defense for third officer accused in near-fatal Makaha crash

Your top local headlines for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Taxpayers will pay for civil defense lawyers for three Honolulu police officers involved in an alleged illegal chase that ended in a near-fatal crash in Makaha.

In September 2021, HPD Officer Joshua Nahulu allegedly led two other officers in the chase, but then pretended to be unaware that the car they were chasing had crashed, seriously injuring several young men.

Their families have filed multiple lawsuits.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Honolulu Police Commission struggled for many weeks trying to decide if Nahulu was eligible for a city-paid attorney because he was on the job.

“The recommendation from deputy corporation counsel was to grant officer Nahulu’s request for legal representation, I agree with that,” Honolulu Police Commissioner Kenneth Silva said.

Police Commissioner Richard Parry added, “I believe that the regulations give us the right and responsibility to determine whether the actions were taken within the officers’ scope of duty. In my opinion there is enough evidence to suggest that they were not.”

The commission voted 4 to 3 to pay for Nahulu’s attorney for the lawsuits.

The other two officers have already been granted city-paid lawyers.

A criminal investigation into the case is still underway.

