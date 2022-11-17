Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Sam’s Club selling premade Thanksgiving feast (feeds 10) for under $70

A premade Thanksgiving feast for 10 costs less than $70 at Sam's Club.
A premade Thanksgiving feast for 10 costs less than $70 at Sam's Club.(pxhere via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sam’s Club says it’s offering an affordable and simple way to feed a party of 10 for Thanksgiving.

According to the membership-only retail warehouse club, several premade items for your Thanksgiving meal are available for purchase.

Representatives with Sam’s Club said Thanksgiving favorites can be purchased for under $70 and feed your family or friends by simply heating them up.

Some of the items listed to complete your feast are below:

Sam’s Club representatives said the retail warehouse is bringing back its Taste of Sam’s event on Nov. 18 through Nov. 20 where guests can sample select Thanksgiving meal favorites and some new seasonal sweet treats.

More information on Sam’s Club is available online.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 22-year-old is the first Native Hawaiian featured in the N7 Fall collection.
Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula chosen as new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the 3-month old boy and discovered the child...
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
A judge ruled Eddieson Reyes shot and killed 19-year-old Triston Billimon last June on the of...
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen
President Biden on Wednesday made a brief stop in Hawaii on the way back to the nation’s...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Latest News

The Incumbent state Sen. Maile Shimabukuro has defeated Republican Samantha Decorte in the...
Proof that every vote count: Incumbent lawmaker wins re-election by just 40 votes
As Hawaii works to welcome back international visitors in larger numbers, conversations like...
Waikiki crime concerns a key focus of visitor public safety conference
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom
The recall only affects the Carter’s infant’s yellow, footed, fleece pajamas with a pig animal...
Carter’s fleece pajamas recalled for laceration risk
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast